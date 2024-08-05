Park Place Capital Corp Has $499,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 145.0% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $1,287,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.81. 7,423,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,603. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.74 and its 200-day moving average is $324.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.84, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

