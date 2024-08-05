Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after buying an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ING Groep by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 774,781 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 257,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ING Groep by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.8143 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ING

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.