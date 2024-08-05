Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,085 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3 %

EW stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $61.60. 4,197,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,165. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $2,680,879. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

