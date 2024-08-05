Park Place Capital Corp Sells 140 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,909 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,264,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,058,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,890,000 after acquiring an additional 549,140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

BATS:EFG traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $98.64. 404,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

