Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,062 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,210,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Brookfield by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.