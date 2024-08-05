Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,159 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,875,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.57. 63,471,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,498,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

