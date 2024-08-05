Park Place Capital Corp Sells 422 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,180,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,423 shares of company stock worth $25,528,865 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $18.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $476.08. 1,428,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,605. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.68 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

