Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $22.01 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.01.

PSFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Paysafe stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Paysafe by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paysafe by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,613.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

