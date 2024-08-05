PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.91. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

