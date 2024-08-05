Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Chris Bruzzo Sells 15,113 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.