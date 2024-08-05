Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading 3.4% Higher

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.80 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.39 ($0.18). 2,542,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,318,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.92 ($0.18).

The company has a market cap of £77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.99.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

