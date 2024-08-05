Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of -507.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.