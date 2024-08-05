Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Trading Down 4.6%

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

