Philcoin (PHL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $37.70 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)

Buying and Selling Philcoin

