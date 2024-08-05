Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $107.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

