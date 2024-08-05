Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR traded down $6.06 on Monday, hitting $238.48. The company had a trading volume of 299,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,850. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $280.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.