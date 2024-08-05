Piper Sandler Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $98.35. 1,526,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,306. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

