PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, May 13th.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $449.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in PlayAGS by 214.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 563,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

