Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,028,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Plexus Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

