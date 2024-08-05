PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNM. Evercore ISI started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,739. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.02 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

