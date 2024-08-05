Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eisai and Pola Orbis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70 Pola Orbis $1.24 billion 1.70 $68.62 million $0.32 29.69

Profitability

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Pola Orbis. Pola Orbis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Eisai and Pola Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50% Pola Orbis 5.92% 7.66% 6.37%

Volatility & Risk

Eisai has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eisai and Pola Orbis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 0 0 0 N/A Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eisai beats Pola Orbis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

