Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.40

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Pola Orbis Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

