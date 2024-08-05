Portillo’s (PTLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Portillo’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Portillo’s stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.73.

PTLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

