Portillo’s (PTLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Portillo’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Portillo’s Stock Down 6.6 %
Portillo’s stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTLO
About Portillo’s
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Portillo’s
- Trading Halts Explained
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.