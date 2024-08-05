Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$125.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$131.00.

PD stock opened at C$96.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$67.46 and a twelve month high of C$109.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$96.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.98.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

