Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Shares Down 0.3%

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.96. Approximately 93,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 718,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

The company has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.96.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

