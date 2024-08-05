Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $163.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $174.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $170.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.