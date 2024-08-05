ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.18

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 210428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $799.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

