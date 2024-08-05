ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $43.39

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.39, but opened at $45.81. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.92, with a volume of 1,633,021 shares.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.