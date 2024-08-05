ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,624,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 3,353,948 shares.The stock last traded at $73.65 and had previously closed at $78.54.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

