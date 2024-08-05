ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Down 10.8%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $50.28. 36,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 67,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

