pufETH (PUFETH) Price Hits $2,494.08 on Major Exchanges

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, pufETH has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,494.08 or 0.04436770 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $371.24 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000114 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 493,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 493,281.27028559. The last known price of pufETH is 2,278.73652897 USD and is down -21.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $24,774,759.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.