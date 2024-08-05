Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

