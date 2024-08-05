Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NYSE QTWO traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.44. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,582 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

