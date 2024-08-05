Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $65.00. 258,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Q2 by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.