Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 24.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 26.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 105.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.