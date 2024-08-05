Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) PT Raised to $7.60

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.50 to $7.60 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QUAD. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

