QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.
In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
