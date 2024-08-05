QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QCOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.01. 4,554,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,492. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.