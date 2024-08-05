Qubic (QUBIC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $164.26 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $164.26 million and $4.61 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 107,929,085,183,500 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000155 USD and is down -13.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,162,623.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

