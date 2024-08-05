Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.59

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

