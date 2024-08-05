Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Radware Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Radware has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $954.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 7.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Radware by 67.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

