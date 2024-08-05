Raymond Dwek Sells 5,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.72. The company had a trading volume of 540,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.33 and its 200-day moving average is $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,519,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

