Raymond James Upgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $377.53.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $362.70 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.72.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,930.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 250,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 521.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.