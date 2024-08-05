RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.8 %

RBC stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.27. 308,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.62 and a 200-day moving average of $272.18. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $309.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.71.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

