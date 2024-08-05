RealReal (REAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RealReal Stock Performance
Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.90. RealReal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
