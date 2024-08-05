RealReal (REAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.90. RealReal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $152,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,256,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,132 shares of company stock valued at $933,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

View Our Latest Report on REAL

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.