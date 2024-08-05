Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Raised to $7.00 at Wedbush

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 983,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,521. The firm has a market cap of $909.19 million, a P/E ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,504,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 2,530,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,842,000 after buying an additional 7,035,524 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,246,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

