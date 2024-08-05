Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.78 ($0.24), with a volume of 880081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.81 ($0.25).

Revolution Beauty Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.00 and a beta of 1.60.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

See Also

