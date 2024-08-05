Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($73.32) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($83.61) to GBX 6,430 ($82.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.18) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($75.89) to GBX 5,800 ($74.61) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($79.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,305 ($81.10).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,949.50 ($63.67) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($58.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,910 ($76.02). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.15, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,104.17%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.