RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $158,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,591,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
