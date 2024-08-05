Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne Sells 1,300 Shares

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RHI stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

