Robert W. Baird Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 533,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Schneider National by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

